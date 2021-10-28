Omaha tattoo shop celebrates Down Syndrome Awareness Month with ‘The Lucky Few’ tattoos

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During Down Syndrome Awareness Month, some people are celebrating with a permanent reminder, a tattoo.

Salvaged Soul Tattoo is honoring loved ones with Down syndrome with well-known symbolic tattoos and with the help of 12-year-old Kade, who has the condition. When Kade isn’t at home or school, he can be found at the tattoo shop practicing his tattoo skills, with pen ink, of course.

“Everyone just immediately falls in love with him,” says Shop Owner Jason Contreras.

Contreras says Kade is the inspiration behind offering the special tattoos during the month of October.

He’s been hosting the fundraiser for the last several years, offering the tattoos for $40, and giving $30 from each appointment to the Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands, an organization that works to educate and raise awareness for the condition, which impacts one in every 700 babies.

“Everybody loves it, because it’s like they get a chance to tell their stories, and of course we get to listen to them, and then of course Kade, my friend’s son, is here as often as possible,” Contreras says.

The most common tattoo that symbolizes Down syndrome, is three chevrons.

“[They] symbolize the three copies of the 21st chromosome which is what causes someone to have Down syndrome,” says Mary Sweeney, who has a son with Down syndrome and who came to Salvaged Soul to get the tattoos with her husband, Luke.

“The chevrons point, basically to show an arrow that’s stretched, like we’re stretched to our limits, but as it’s released its always pointing onward and upward and that’s the way our mentality is,” Sweeney says.

Sweeney found out her son, Henry, who is now eight, had Down syndrome at his birth. Although devastating at first, she says it’s been a joy that her family would never wish to change.

After learning about the tattoo fundraiser, Sweeney says there was no hesitation from her or her husband to drive from Lincoln to Omaha to celebrate being some of the lucky ones.

“I have only one other tattoo so I said if I’m going to get another tattoo it has to be something meaningful, and this really resonated with me,” Sweeney says. “We don’t want to change him for the world, but we would like the world to change for him, so it was a cool opportunity to symbolize that love, that never-ending love and be part of that community we have here supporting individuals with Down syndrome,” she says.

“It’s kind of nice because the people that have it, they get to see other people with that symbol and know they either have somebody in their life or know somebody in their life that has Down syndrome and they realize how lucky they are to have that because it’s pretty amazing,” Contreras says.

The fundraiser goes throughout the month of October. If you wish to get one of ‘The Lucky Few’ tattoos, Contreras says you must make an appointment.

