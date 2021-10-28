Omaha Senator calls attention to crumbling infrastructure at State Penitentiary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s day three for some twelve hundred inmates at Nebraska State Penitentiary who have been in some way, affected by a lack of water.

A water main break Tuesday forced the utility to be shut off completely and it’s been that way since.

Omaha State Senator Terrell McKinney said he started receiving messages about it Wednesday and decided he needed pay the facility a visit to get an accurate idea of the circumstances. He says what he found was concerning.

“As soon as you go into the unit you can smell poop. It’s strong. You smell it right away,” described McKinney.

In a twitter post McKinney did not hold back some of his findings which included, visitors and staff being forced to use full port-a pottys, piles of trash, poorly managed housing units. along with limited showers.

He said when he spoke to some of the inmates, it was clear they were desperate for help; many of them asking him directly to do something saying “Aye man, the last couple days I had to use a mop bucket right here to shower and the water is not even hot,” McKinney recalled.

He went on to explain that it appeared the people in charge were scrambling to provide resources for the inmates, barely able to give them more than two bottles of water a day.

“I talked to the staff who said they had ordered more but the supply is not coming fast enough,” he said, adding that he recognizes a staffing shortage could be contributing to the back up of problems, but also acknowledging he expects them to have a contingency plan in situations like these.

The broken pipes point to a much larger issue according to Doug Koebernick, an Ombudsman for Nebraska. who said NDCS has more than $60 million dollars of deferred repairs.

“They have a lot of older infrastructure issues that need to be addressed,” said Koebernick.

State corrections says it has received funding to fix things, but there’s only so much it can do.

State lawmakers and the Governor are considering a new prison, something the Senator says is out of the question when they can’t maintain the one they have.

“Not keeping up with maintenance doesn’t justify another prison,” said McKinney.

Families of inmates are concerned and frustrated just like the Senator who also said he visited the facility back in July and can see noticeable deterioration.

He added it was hard to leave knowing some so many inmates couldn’t so much as brush their teeth.

“I’ll stay in touch with the Ombudsman and Inspector General to make sure the department’s doing what they’re supposed to do,” he said.

McKinney is also a part of a task for with other Senators, Governor Ricketts - who is aware of the problem - and other elected leaders who are working together to offer recommendations for the prison.

He also said he is planning to make another visit soon for an update on conditions.

Six News has reached out to NDCS for an update on the situation.

Some units have limited access to water, but it’s not immediately clear how many.

