Omaha-metro residents frustrated over booster access

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are calls for Douglas County Health to make all three COVID boosters easier to access.

Right now, the Pfizer vaccine is the only shot available at their pop-up clinics and those on the ground in North Omaha say it’s not good enough.

The people are here but for some, the shot they wanted isn’t available.

“I had received the two Moderna shots and I’m waiting to get the booster,” said Sharon Lockridge.

Sharon Lockridge wants that booster to be a shot of Moderna. It was approved by the FDA and CDC last week along with the J&J.

“It’s available to us, but not available to us right here where we are,” said Lockridge.

The decision of Douglas County Health to only offer the Pfizer booster is a decision Pastor Portia Cavitt is trying to make sense of.

“Why is it now that you’re only administering one vaccine at the pop-up clinics but you have all three at your facilities,” said Pastor Portia Cavitt, Claire Memorial United Methodist Church.

She’s been hosting clinics at her church for the past month trying to get the Black population caught up with the COVID vaccine.

“That’s why we’re doing the clinics in North Omaha so people can come to a trusted place, come and feel comfortable in getting their vaccine,” said Cavitt.

She says people should be able to get their vaccine of choice at all county clinics.

“It’s very important because of availability as well as accessibility,” said Cavitt.

In a late email, the county said that they’re limiting the availability of some vaccines because of a “staffing shortage” and because they’re “refusing to compromise patient safety.”

Meanwhile, people continue to show up at clinics wanting their vaccine of choice.

“I personally just feel more comfortable getting the Moderna booster,” said Lockridge.

Despite the CDC saying it’s safe to mix and match boosters, people who received two shots of Moderna are asking for a third.

“They’re asking for the Moderna,” said Cavitt.

It’s a lost opportunity says Pastor Portia, in a community already struggling to get the COVID vaccine.

“It would be real simple to go in there through those doors and get a shot and be done with it, but it’s not easily available to me at this point,” said Lockridge.

