‘Me Too’ founder speaks at Omaha event, shares story of sexual assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Women’s Fund of Omaha reached its 30th anniversary last year but COVID impacted any big celebrations.

For its 31st anniversary, the nonprofit brought in a heavy hitter to carry its message which targets gender-based inequities.

Sexual assault survivor Tarana Burke started the “Me Too” movement 15 years ago to help other Black girls share stories of sexual trauma and violence, to know they weren’t alone with guidance on how to heal.

“Someone had to say ‘healing is possible.’ And as a trusted adult, my survival in ‘Me Too’ opened doors they never thought possible.”

She never imagined the movement would turn viral four years ago but it did after allegations of widespread sexual abuse surfaced about a Hollywood producer.

“In order for us to make any significant changes, it had to be a movement because movements are made up of people. People foster change. And as a movement, it makes people in the community invested in the outcome,” Burke said.

For the first time since the pandemic started, Tarana Burke gave an in-person talk. Five hundred people, many of them survivors, listened to her words of empowerment at the CHI Health Center.

Activist, Author and Founder of the ‘me too.’ Movement @TaranaBurke shared with #LeadTheChange event attendees that trauma halts possibility, but the movement activates it. And the people are the movement. Join our movement today: https://t.co/foFacNh5S2 pic.twitter.com/HikvaBVrm8 — Women's Fund of Omaha (@OmahaWomensFund) October 28, 2021

“I think we’re still learning about changing the narrative on sexual violence. There are lots of victim-blaming that happens to individuals who have experienced that type of trauma. We need to do more listening and initial believing and affirm what’s happened to someone and help them heal and build their lives post-trauma,” said Jo Giles, executive director of Women’s Fund of Omaha.

The Women’s Fund of Omaha is investing millions in the Omaha-metro this year on improving access to sexual and reproductive health care.

The “Me Too” founder said she was ready to step away from the movement in 2013 after losing her regular job but was soon convinced young girls still needed her guidance and support.

