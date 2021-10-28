Man who crashed fuel truck into Waterloo house gets prison

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - A man who crashed a stolen fuel tanker into other vehicles before smashing into a Waterloo home last year has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

KWWL reports that 26-year-old Dakota Luck was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty in July to theft, reckless use of explosives, reckless driving, and marijuana possession. Prosecutors say Luck had been acting erratically when he stole the tanker on Aug. 20, 2020, from a fuel-blending facility.

Police say Luck was traveling about 70 mph when he ran a red light and hit a minivan and other vehicles before crashing into the home, spilling thousands of gallons of diesel fuel and forcing neighbors to evacuate their homes.

