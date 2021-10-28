Advertisement

Iowa Senate, House approve second set of proposed redistricting maps

The map will go to Governor Reynolds for her signature
The Iowa Senate Thursday voted 48-1 in favor of a second set of proposed redistricting maps.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Senate on Thursday voted 48-1 in favor of a second set of proposed redistricting maps.

The Iowa House of Representatives then voted Thursday afternoon to send the map to Governor Reynolds desk for her signature.

The Iowa Legislative Services Agency released new maps last week after Senate Republicans rejected the first round of maps, citing issues with district compactness and population distribution.

The latest round of proposed maps would put Linn and Johnson counties in separate congressional districts. Both are historical liberal voting grounds.

Polk and Dallas counties would be in the same district, which would put Democrat Cindy Axne and Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks against each other.

