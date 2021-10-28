FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Incident slows westbound I-80 in southwest Omaha
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A traffic incident slowed drivers on westbound Interstate 80 near the Harrison Street exit on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident reported at about 12:15 p.m. was cleared about an hour later, according to Nebraska 511.
Authorities reported the center and right lanes as well as the right shoulder were blocked as emergency crews worked the scene.
Shortly after 1 p.m., authorities said all debris had been cleared, allowing all traffic lanes to re-open.
