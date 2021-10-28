Advertisement

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Incident slows westbound I-80 in southwest Omaha

Westbound Interstate 80 traffic through southwest Omaha was backed up Thursday afternoon, Oct....
Westbound Interstate 80 traffic through southwest Omaha was backed up Thursday afternoon, Oct. 28, 2021, after an incident near the Harrison Street exit.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A traffic incident slowed drivers on westbound Interstate 80 near the Harrison Street exit on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident reported at about 12:15 p.m. was cleared about an hour later, according to Nebraska 511.

Authorities reported the center and right lanes as well as the right shoulder were blocked as emergency crews worked the scene.

Shortly after 1 p.m., authorities said all debris had been cleared, allowing all traffic lanes to re-open.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Sarpy County Crime Stoppers looking for suspect accused of stealing $9,000 of rent checks

