FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Incident slows westbound I-80 in southwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A traffic incident slowed drivers on westbound Interstate 80 near the Harrison Street exit on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident reported at about 12:15 p.m. was cleared about an hour later, according to Nebraska 511.

Authorities reported the center and right lanes as well as the right shoulder were blocked as emergency crews worked the scene.

#Omaha #DouglasCounty Check Nebraska 511 Travel Information: "I-80 westbound at Harrison St: Traffic incident reported. Center lane and right lane is blocked." https://t.co/5m54s8gTnI pic.twitter.com/CKHMnGDWWT — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) October 28, 2021

Shortly after 1 p.m., authorities said all debris had been cleared, allowing all traffic lanes to re-open.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.