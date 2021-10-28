Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Sunshine returns ahead of a big chill next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a soggy couple of days, sunshine is in sight! Rain totals have met expectation with most picking up 1″-2″ as of 3 PM Thursday:

Two day rain totals (wowt)

Showers persist over W Iowa into the evening but will gradually come to an end tonight... cloud cover will clear from our western counties overnight with lingering clouds for the metro and points to the east of Friday morning. We’ll break into widespread sunshine for the afternoon!

Highs will be in the mid-50s through Friday. Saturday will be our warmest day of the week with low to mid-60s expected. Enjoy! Halloween looks cooler and cloudier as highs fall to the 50s and by Sunday night we’ll see the chance for a few showers.

Halloween forecast (wowt)

Showers are possible Monday with highs in the 40s as chilly air builds in from the north... early in the morning we may see a snowflake or two mixing in as temperatures fall into the 30s. The chill intensifies through the work week with highs struggling to break out of the 40s! The chilly air will drop overnight lows into the 30s and eventually 20s by the middle to end of next work week. This will likely result in our first hard freeze of the season. We’ll have to keep an eye on any upcoming moisture chances too. As the chill settles in we may see a few snowflakes in the forecast... stay tuned.

Chilly next week (wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.