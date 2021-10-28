Advertisement

Dodge City police: 5 critically sickened by CO from exhaust

(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) - Police in southwestern Kansas say five family members are fighting for their lives after being sickened by carbon monoxide.

Police were called Monday to a home in Dodge City, where they encountered thick vehicle exhaust and found five men unconscious and critically ill. Police say all five were quickly removed and taken to hospitals, where they remain in critical condition.

Investigators say the poisoning was an accident caused when one of the men left a vehicle running in the home’s closed garage, allowing fumes to fill the home.

Police say four of the men are brothers and the fifth is the adult son of one of the men.

