Deadly Wahoo intersection starts construction in November

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a major change coming to a deadly intersection west of Omaha.

The dangers of the intersection were highlighted in a July fatal crash near Highway 77 and 109 near the Wahoo airport. At least 10 people died in the area over the course of 10 months.

An NDOT traffic study revealed modifications to the intersection will make it safer and officials agreed on many modifications starting in November. The improvements include transforming the intersection into a modular roundabout design similar to the Pleasant Dale roundabout starting in summer 2022.

Officials say construction is expected for three months and work would include minor pavement work to strengthen the shoulder.

NDOT will begin work to close approach lanes in the east and west approaches on US-77 to three lanes at each leg (left, through, and right). The north and south approach on N-109 will be reduced to a single lane. In addition, the speed limit through the intersection will be reduced to 50 mph.

According to the release, “drivers can prepare to see different lane markings, traffic control devices, and signs to help understand the changes.”

Experts say these designs reduce the most severe crashes because it requires drivers to slow down while minimizing traffic delays.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.