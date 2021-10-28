Crash causes power outage in southwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash reported Thursday afternoon near Lake Zorinsky was affecting power in the area.

The injury crash at 168th Street and Rolling Ridge Road, north of Q Street, was reported at 12:23 p.m. Thursday.

Auto Accident at 12:23 in the area of 168th St and Rolling Ridge Rd involving a personal injury . — Douglas County 911 (@DCNE911) October 28, 2021

As of 12:50 p.m., OPPD was reporting that 1,460 Douglas County customers were without electricity. The outage is also affecting traffic as stoplights in the area are out or malfunctioning.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.