Council Bluffs Police arrest man in connection to fatal shooting

(Council Bluffs Police Department)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police arrested a man they believe is a person of interest after a fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman last Friday.

Vaughn White, 28, was arrested Thursday afternoon on an outstanding warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm. CB officers and the U.S. Marshals Service were able to find and arrest White.

There is an ongoing investigation with detectives of the death of McKayla Glover.

Glover was taken to Nebraska Medicine on Oct. 22 and was pronounced dead after police found her with a gunshot wound to the chest.

