Company challenges seizure of marijuana proceeds in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A cash management company is asking a federal court to return nearly $166,000 in proceeds seized in Kansas from sales at Missouri medical marijuana stores.

The Dickinson County, Kansas, sheriff’s office seized the money in May as it was being driven through Kansas to Colorado. Medical marijuana is legal in Missouri and Colorado, which also allows recreational use.

Marijuana use is illegal in Kansas. The driver, who has not been charged, worked for Empyreal Logistics.

Authorities in Kansas contend in court filings that the money was made by activities that are still illegal under federal law.

A federal judge has set a hearing on the dispute for Jan. 4.

