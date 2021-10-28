Advertisement

Company challenges seizure of marijuana proceeds in Kansas

FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a mature marijuana plant beginning to bloom under artificial lights at Loving Kindness Farms in Gardena, Calif. A cash management company is asking a federal court to return nearly $166,000 in proceeds from sales at Missouri medical marijuana stores that was seized in Kansas. The Dickinson County, Kansas, sheriff's office seized the money in May, 2021, as it was being driven through Kansas to Colorado. Medical marijuana is legal in Missouri and Colorado; but the use of marijuana is illegal in Kansas. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)((AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A cash management company is asking a federal court to return nearly $166,000 in proceeds seized in Kansas from sales at Missouri medical marijuana stores.

The Dickinson County, Kansas, sheriff’s office seized the money in May as it was being driven through Kansas to Colorado. Medical marijuana is legal in Missouri and Colorado, which also allows recreational use.

Marijuana use is illegal in Kansas. The driver, who has not been charged, worked for Empyreal Logistics.

Authorities in Kansas contend in court filings that the money was made by activities that are still illegal under federal law.

A federal judge has set a hearing on the dispute for Jan. 4.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

