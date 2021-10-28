Body found near airport, police investigating

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man’s body was found near the cell phone lot at Eppley Airfield on Abbott Drive.

Douglas County dispatch confirms the discovery was made at 2:18 a.m. Thursday while officers were looking for the driver of a pickup truck that had crashed.

The two incidents are unrelated.

Detectives on scene say the body was at a picnic table.

There’s no word on if foul play is suspected and no other details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

