Advertisement

Body found near airport, police investigating

Douglas County dispatch confirms the discovery was made at 2:18 a.m. Thursday
(WOWT)
By Katherine Wiley
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man’s body was found near the cell phone lot at Eppley Airfield on Abbott Drive.

Douglas County dispatch confirms the discovery was made at 2:18 a.m. Thursday while officers were looking for the driver of a pickup truck that had crashed.

The two incidents are unrelated.

Detectives on scene say the body was at a picnic table.

There’s no word on if foul play is suspected and no other details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Omaha South High School fight leaves student cut, another arrested
Nebraska governor, Herbster trade barbs after Trump endorsement
Bellevue family stresses with Medicare issues over observation
Omaha business owners help reduce inner-city decay with new stores in Old Market
Justyn Wagner, 19
Omaha 19-year-old facing first-degree murder charge in death of man found shot on sidewalk

Latest News

One dead in single-car crash
PSC cold weather rule begins November 1
Dodge City police: 5 critically sickened by CO from exhaust
FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a mature marijuana plant beginning to bloom under...
Company challenges seizure of marijuana proceeds in Kansas