Body found near airport, police investigating
Douglas County dispatch confirms the discovery was made at 2:18 a.m. Thursday
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man’s body was found near the cell phone lot at Eppley Airfield on Abbott Drive.
Douglas County dispatch confirms the discovery was made at 2:18 a.m. Thursday while officers were looking for the driver of a pickup truck that had crashed.
The two incidents are unrelated.
Detectives on scene say the body was at a picnic table.
There’s no word on if foul play is suspected and no other details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
