WINTER WEATHER: Types of precipitation and how they form

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During the winter months, the type of precipitation we see is dependent upon more than just the air temperature at the surface. We have to take into account the temperature profile of a much bigger chunk of the atmosphere.

Rain – freezing rain – sleet – and snow.

Winter precipitation types
Winter precipitation types(WOWT)

Rain… pretty self-explanatory. After starting off as a snowflake at the base of the cloud, warm air melts the flake into a raindrop and the air stays well above-freezing as it falls to the surface.

Freezing rain – a very dangerous type of wintry precipitation - occurs when a snowflake melts into a raindrop, but re-freezes upon contact at the surface… Creating an icy glaze on trees, powerlines, and sidewalks.

Sleet is formed when the snowflake melts, but has a larger layer of cold air beneath, and refreezes into ice before hitting the ground.

It is possible to see snow with a surface air temperature above 32°, but for simplicity sake – in this scenario – the entire column stays below freezing.

There is one more type of precipitation to talk about – graupel. Graupel – or snow pellets – are formed when super-cooled water droplets freeze onto a snowflake. This creates a white pellet that looks like small hail. But unlike hail – graupel is soft and crushable.

Graupel explainer
Graupel explainer(WOWT)

