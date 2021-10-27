Advertisement

Trump endorses Herbster for Nebraska governor

(News Channel Nebraska)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A candidate for Nebraska’s next governor has the backing and support of a former president.

Charles Herbster announced his run for governor in April with former Campaign Manager and Adviser Kellyanne Conway in attendance in the backdrop of Fremont.

Former President Trump released a statement Tuesday night and said, “Charles W. Herbster has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Read below the endorsement of Charles Herbster

Charles W. Herbster has been a tremendous supporter of America First and Make America Great Again, right from the beginning. He is running for Governor of the Great State of Nebraska and will do a fantastic job. A proud native of Nebraska, Charles is an extraordinarily successful businessman who will fight for our Farmers and Ranchers, support our Military and Vets, and protect and defend your under siege Second Amendment rights. With a Looney Tune Senator like Little Ben Sasse representing the wonderful people of Nebraska, it is particularly important that a great Governor (Pete Ricketts has been terrific!) be elected to help fortify the State. Charles W. Herbster has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

former President Trump

