Trev Alberts on Sports Nightly “I love working with Scott (Frost)”

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts, left, chats with head coach Scott Frost before the...
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts, left, chats with head coach Scott Frost before the Huskers play against Fordham in an NCAA college football game Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Even though the Huskers underperformed in two Big Ten road games at Minnesota and Illinois Trev Alberts has not moved an inch from his position on Scott Frost from the summer. He was on Sports Nightly Tuesday night and said this about the head coach.

“I love working with Scott we continue working together, I see great things for our football program, I watch other institutions fire coaches two games in I know it’s crazy la-la land in some of those respects, but I’m proud of what coach Frost and our staff has done.”

The two men have been meeting routinely on Sunday’s following games. Sometimes in Trev’s office, sometimes in Scott’s, which certainly makes it sound like a casual situation. The head coach and athletic director have also had several conversations on the field before games. By all accounts, it does not feel like Trev Alberts is laying the groundwork anticipating a change this offseason.

It will be a challenging close to the season with home games against Purdue, Ohio State and Iowa. Plus a trip to Wisconsin, a team that still can make a run at winning the west division.

