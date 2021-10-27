Stolen car found, shotgun & ammunition still missing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has recovered a car that was stolen in north Lincoln earlier this week.

LPD said officers located the car in near N 1st Street and W Belmont Avenue on Tuesday around 1 p.m. Police said the car was unoccupied, but the shotgun and ammunition are still unaccounted for.

On Friday, Oct. 22, police said they were called to an area off Makers Street, just north of 14th and Superior.

According to police, the car was stolen from the driveway of a 22-year-old man. LPD said the victim left keys inside of the unlocked vehicle, as well as a shotgun and ammunition in the trunk,

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

