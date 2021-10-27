Advertisement

Shooting victim turns up at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha

OPD: Victim shot during struggle over cash
(Associated Press)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old arrived at Nebraska Medical Center with a gunshot wound late Tuesday, Omaha Police said.

According to a Wednesday release from OPD, officers were called to a south Omaha neighborhood near 26th and Mason streets at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in response to reports of an assault and gunshots fired in the area.

“A group of juveniles initially told officers that an unknown black male fired a gun at the group,” the release states. But after interviewing the juvenile witnesses, officers determined that a juvenile had fired a shot at the victim during a struggle over cash, the report states.

While officers were at the scene, a shooting victim showed up at the hospital, police said.

As the investigation continues, authorities are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ISP reported a crash north of Atlantic, Iowa, early Monday morning that killed one...
Overnight crash in Iowa injures two, kills one
Omaha tentants in dangerous rental house follows complaint to city after eviction
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Consumers get wakeup call when 3G service goes out
Investigators survey the sight where two people who died when their small plane crashed into a...
Siblings killed after crashing plane in Wisconsin

Latest News

Trump endorses Herbster
Ricketts responds to Trump endorsement in Nebraska governor's race
Trooper Ted Benda.
LIVE: Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda to be laid to rest
Wednesday Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Soggy Wednesday with rounds of rain in the forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast