Shooting victim turns up at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old arrived at Nebraska Medical Center with a gunshot wound late Tuesday, Omaha Police said.

According to a Wednesday release from OPD, officers were called to a south Omaha neighborhood near 26th and Mason streets at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in response to reports of an assault and gunshots fired in the area.

“A group of juveniles initially told officers that an unknown black male fired a gun at the group,” the release states. But after interviewing the juvenile witnesses, officers determined that a juvenile had fired a shot at the victim during a struggle over cash, the report states.

While officers were at the scene, a shooting victim showed up at the hospital, police said.

As the investigation continues, authorities are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

