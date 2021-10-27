Sarpy County Crime Stoppers looking for suspect accused of stealing $9,000 of rent checks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators in Sarpy County are looking for the person who allegedly pried open a rent collection box and stole thousands of dollars worth of rent checks.

Deputies with Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on Oct. 4 and more than $9,000 of rent checks were stolen.

Detectives hope someone will recognize the tattoo on the back of his neck.

If you can identify the suspect, call the Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-STOP (7867).

