Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Soggy Wednesday with rounds of rain in the forecast

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first of many rounds of rain is moving in early this morning setting the stage for a soggy day. While it won’t be steady rain all day, it will be tough to dry out during any breaks in the rain due to the cool & cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be stuck in the 50s all day as well.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Rain Chances (WOWT)

Along with the rain, we’ll have a breezy southeast wind gusting to near 30 mph at times today adding to the chilly.

Wind Gusts Today (WOWT)

With rounds of rain likely today, tonight and early Thursday, many of us will likely end up with another widespread 1-3″ of rain by the time it all wraps up sometime Thursday morning. We’ll likely see just a bit of late day clearing Thursday but it won’t be enough to warm us much. Highs will likely be in the 50s again.

Once the wind becomes north later on this evening, it will likely increase greatly with some 50 mph wind gusts possible overnight. They should relax a bit for the morning hours but then pick back up as the day goes along with some gusts back up near 40 mph by the afternoon Thursday.

Thursday Wind (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

