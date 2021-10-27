Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Soggy Wednesday with rounds of rain in the forecast

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first of many rounds of rain is moving in early this morning setting the stage for a soggy day. While it won’t be steady rain all day, it will be tough to dry out during any breaks in the rain due to the cool & cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be stuck in the 50s all day as well.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)
Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

Along with the rain, we’ll have a breezy southeast wind gusting to near 30 mph at times today adding to the chilly.

Wind Gusts Today
Wind Gusts Today(WOWT)

With rounds of rain likely today, tonight and early Thursday, many of us will likely end up with another widespread 1-3″ of rain by the time it all wraps up sometime Thursday morning. We’ll likely see just a bit of late day clearing Thursday but it won’t be enough to warm us much. Highs will likely be in the 50s again.

Once the wind becomes north later on this evening, it will likely increase greatly with some 50 mph wind gusts possible overnight. They should relax a bit for the morning hours but then pick back up as the day goes along with some gusts back up near 40 mph by the afternoon Thursday.

Thursday Wind
Thursday Wind(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ISP reported a crash north of Atlantic, Iowa, early Monday morning that killed one...
Overnight crash in Iowa injures two, kills one
Omaha tentants in dangerous rental house follows complaint to city after eviction
Consumers get wakeup call when 3G service goes out
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Investigators survey the sight where two people who died when their small plane crashed into a...
Siblings killed after crashing plane in Wisconsin

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's Tuesday night forecast
Heavy rain Wednesday
Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Rain arrives overnight
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast