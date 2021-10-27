Papio South HS band marches to Grand Championship

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Papillion-La Vista South High School Titans knew they had nailed their final run of the state marching band championships. The rest was up to the judges.

”After every competition, we come off the field and Mr. Holman, the director, asks us, ‘how do you guys feel?’ said Assistant Drum Major Marcus Gentillon. “And this time it was unanimous, cheers of happiness.”

The Nebraska State Bandmasters state marching band finals for 2021 were held at Millard South’s Buell Stadium last Saturday, and once the final numbers were announced it turned out to be a record night for the Titans. Papio South’s marching band won not only the AA championship but for the first time in school history, they were named Grand Champions.

”It felt so gratifying to realize we had come so far and that all of it had been worth it,” said Assistant Drum Major Molly Tolman who, like Gentillon, is a junior.

”I think this experience is about making connections with other people,” said Drum Major Red Wilhelm, a senior who has sights on continuing in marching band competitions at the collegiate and competitive levels. “Sports, you can have a team and then you lose them when you go off to college or get a new team but with this, you’re always a family the rest of your life.”

”We have a great class of seniors and overall a great band,” Band Director Joe Homan said. “We just said this is the year to be the best band we could be, and focus on being the best and what happened happened.”

”A lot of the pride and a lot of the good feelings you have and the feelings you feel is because you know the kids are having a fantastic time,” said Assistant Band Director Graham Leavell. “So that’s where a lot of it comes from, you push them really hard during the season and you see all that work pay off in the end. It’s fantastic.”

