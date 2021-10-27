Advertisement

Omaha Police investigating assault at South High School

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were called Wednesday afternoon to Omaha South High School to investigate an assault between students.

OPD said in a tweet that the isolated incident involved two students.

A parent shared with 6 News a note the principal sent to families and staff at 1:12 p.m. regarding the “altercation”:

Dear South High families and staff:

We wanted to make you aware of a situation. At approximately 12 p.m. today there was an altercation between two students in the cafeteria. Staff immediately intervened and emergency services were contacted.

We are working closely with law enforcement, as well as working directly with the families involved. Our school is currently on a “hold” while law enforcement investigates. During a hold, hallways are cleared but class continues as normal. Students will remain in the class they are in until the hold has been lifted. During the hold, no one is allowed in or out of the building.

This message is being shared to ensure open communication with our famlies. Please be assured that the saefety of our students and staff is our top priority.

Sincerely,

Principal Jodi Pesek

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

