Omaha pastor encourages to get children vaccinated

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pastor Porsia Cavitt has been on the front lines encouraging people in her community to get vaccinated against COVID.

Now, she’s talking to those vaccinated adults about getting the vaccines for the younger members of their families.

“If this vaccine is going to help just like the other vaccines that we have that children have to get, we want to make sure that it’s accessible to them also,” said Cavett.

Cavitt is the pastor of Clair United Methodist Church, she’s holding one of her many clinics here to vaccinate people in the North Omaha community.

Juanita White is here supporting her sister, who’s getting vaccinated. Mrs. White and her family have talked it over and they also support her grandson getting the shot.

“We talked about getting him the shot and he is excited about getting the shot. Once it becomes available, we will be in line to get him his shot,” said White.

Mrs. White believes in science but she knows there are people who won’t get the shot and won’t allow their children to be vaccinated.

“I think they’re afraid of the unknown, they haven’t done the research and they’re listening to other people. I think what they should do is talk to their doctor and see what they’re saying because the science is telling everyone that the shot is the way to go,” said White.

Pastor Cavitt is working to get information out to parents. She plans to be involved in a Truck or Treat event this weekend, there will be treats and information on the vaccine from medical professionals.

“We have infectious disease doctors, general practitioners, doctors, pediatricians that are coming. I’m working it the best way that I can and trying to collaborate with everyone so that whoever has a question, we have the right people in front of them to answer and to help them feel better about this vaccine. We want to continue to protect our future.”

The Truck or Treat event will be held in the area of 24th and Lake St. from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. There will be treats for the kids and vaccine information for the adults.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.