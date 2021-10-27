Omaha 19-year-old facing first-degree murder charge in death of man found shot on sidewalk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was charged Wednesday with murder in the shooting death of a man police found lying on the sidewalk after responding to a ShotSpotter call earlier this month.

Appearing Wednesday morning in Douglas County Court, Justyn Wagner, 19, was charged with first-degree murder of 18-year-old KorVanta Hill as well as use of a weapon to commit a felony, and gun possession by a prohibited person.

Bond was denied, according to court documents.

Omaha Police found Hill near 39th and Pratt streets on Monday night, Oct. 18, after ShotSpotter technology detected gunfire in that area. Wagner was arrested the following Monday.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 13.

