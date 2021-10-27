Nebraska State Penitentiary inmates without water due to plumbing issue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - All morning long 10/11 NOW has been receiving calls and messages from inmates and loved ones reporting that the Nebraska State Penitentiary has no water due to a plumbing issue.

A representative from the Nebraska Department of Corrections, Laura Strimple, confirms that the water has been shut down since yesterday afternoon.

“The pipes for that facility are old and leaks have been detected in several areas,” Strimple said.

10/11 NOW reached out to the ombudsman, Doug Koebernick who said his office has received multiple reports from inmates that they can’t shower, flush toilets or drink water.

Strimple said inmates were notified in advance and had access to fill up containers of water ahead of time and they’ve also been given access to porta-potties. She said staff are also providing inmates with bottled water, but inmates will not have access to showers until water is back on.

Koebernick said the Ombudsmans office will be going to the penitentiary Wednesday to ensure inmates are being provided water and porta-potties.

Strimple said she’s aware this is an inconvenience for inmates and staff members.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.