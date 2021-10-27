Advertisement

LSO: Michigan man arrested in Lincoln with missing teen and drugs in vehicle

Austin Tenbrink
Austin Tenbrink(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Michigan man who they said had a missing teen along with methamphetamine, ecstasy, among other drugs and a stolen gun in his vehicle.

Tuesday afternoon, around 2:39 p.m., a deputy with the task force stopped a 2020 white GMC terrain at NW 48th and W O Streets for a signal violation that happened on the interstate, according to Sheriff Terry Wagner.

Sheriff Wagner said there was a passenger in the vehicle, a 16-year-old from Wyoming, Michigan, who was a wanted and endangered missing juvenile.

LSO did a probable search of the vehicle where deputies found the following items:

  • 16 fluid ounces of codeine syrup
  • 3 pounds of marijuana
  • 3 pounds of methamphetamine
  • 1.7 pounds of ecstasy
  • 199 THC vape cartridges
  • 364 Xanax bars
  • 28,600 milligrams of THC edibles
  • Stole glock 9 millimeter handgun
  • $1,141 in cash

LSO said deputies arrested the driver, Austin Tenbrink of Grandville, Michigan.

Tenbrink is facing a number of charges including possession of a firearm during a drug violation, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of money while violating a drug law, among other charges.

Sheriff Wagner said the 16-year-old was lodged at the Youth Attention Center and was cited for possession of a firearm while violating a drug law, as well as drug violations.

LSO said Tenbrink and the teenager are not related.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ISP reported a crash north of Atlantic, Iowa, early Monday morning that killed one...
Overnight crash in Iowa injures two, kills one
Omaha tentants in dangerous rental house follows complaint to city after eviction
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Consumers get wakeup call when 3G service goes out
Investigators survey the sight where two people who died when their small plane crashed into a...
Siblings killed after crashing plane in Wisconsin

Latest News

Omaha pastor encourages to get children vaccinated
Next 5 days
Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Rainy into Thursday, sunshine in sight
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
Girl in custody after stabbing at South High
Omaha South High student in custody after another student stabbed
Drivers crash in the crash near I-80/I-680 interchange
Drivers crash near I-80/I-680 interchange