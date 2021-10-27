Advertisement

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda to be laid to rest

Trooper Ted Benda.
Trooper Ted Benda.(Courtesy: Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAUKON, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

He died in a crash while responding to a call in Clayton County earlier this month.

Trooper Benda leaves behind his wife along with four daughters, including a newborn.

Governor Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset today in honor of Trooper Benda.

Law enforcement agencies across the state will support Benda as he is laid to rest.

That same support was seen nearly 2-years ago, after State Patrol Trooper Jared Rude was badly hurt while working on his home.

Trooper Benda’s widow, Holly, helped fundraise for Trooper Rude.

She and the law enforcement community helped support his family as he recovered.

Lawmakers across the state are honoring Trooper Benda and his service.

First District Representative Ashley Hinson honored him on the House floor on Tuesday.

“This is the devastating loss of a father, a husband, a friend, a mentor, a dedicated public servant who made it his life’s mission to keep his community safe in Iowa.” Hinson said. “This tragedy is a reminder that brave law enforcement officers often sacrifice for a purpose far greater than themselves.”

The Waukon Police Department is encouraging people to stand along the procession route to honor Trooper Benda.

There will be a public funeral at Waukon High School Wednesday and a private burial afterwards.

The procession will begin at 1 p.m. at the High School. It will then travel west onto Highway 9. From there it will head north to Iron Mine Drive northwest, to the Mount Olivet Cemetery.

The funeral begins at 11 a.m.

