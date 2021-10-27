Halloween 2021: What Omaha-metro doctors recommend to avoid scares

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s round two for families this year, gearing up for yet another Halloween during the pandemic, juggling fun with safety.

Although it’ll likely be another non-traditional holiday, there are more information and resources to battle the disease this time around and families are trying to make the most of it.

For Jamie Short, it’s all about balance. Her husband is immuno-compromised after getting a kidney transplant, so everything they do involves an added layer of precaution.

Meanwhile, her son is an eager six-year-old who knows Halloween means a lot of candy!

The family skipped trick or treating last year, essentially living in a COVID-19 safety bubble. Short says they barely socialized with other families unless they knew their whereabouts or were vaccinated. She even pulled their son out of school for lunch every day to reduce his exposure.

“We had that extra layer of ‘yeah, that’s just not happening, we don’t want to be around anybody,” Short explained adding that she and her husband had lengthy conversations often, weighing the health risks of day-to-day activities or events.

Now fast forward a year and they’re trying a different approach, masking up all the same, but going the extra mile to wipe down prepackaged candy and social distancing.

Short says they restricted their son by pulling him from many of his extracurricular activities and they don’t want to strain his mental health or happiness. Fortunately for them, health experts have a more positive outlook now than they did a year ago.

“People who are fully vaccinated should feel pretty safe about interacting around Halloween festivities,” says Dr. Mark Rupp, Division Chief for the Department of Infectious Disease at Nebraska Medicine.

While he’s cautiously optimistic about this Halloween, Rupp reminds people it’s no excuse to forego precautions.

“We do have a lot of COVID-19 in the community right now so people should not be complacent,” he said.

That’s one thing the Short family says they will never be.

They’re following the guidelines Dr. Rupp offered like distancing from other families if they’re out going door-to-door, avoiding haunted houses where there’s a lot of shared, recycled air, and doing one-way trick or treating where the candy is set outside a neighbor’s home rather than having to walk up and ring a doorbell or grab a handle.

“That way, kids don’t have to be handling a common bowl or come into closer contact or congregation,” said Rupp.

Their minds aren’t completely at ease because it’s just an unpredictable time says Short who worries that not all the families participating in holiday events are as cautious as her family, but she also adds “We can’t keep him isolated from everyone and everyone forever, or until he gets vaccinated.”

So, in the meantime, they are doing things just as they always have, monitoring the ebb and flow of COVID cases in the Omaha-metro and being proactive.

