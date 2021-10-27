Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Rainy into Thursday, sunshine in sight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain continues tonight into the first half of Thursday... late tonight the heavier rain shifts from eastern Nebraska into western Iowa allowing for widespread totals to reach into the 1″-2″ range... possibly some higher amounts over western Iowa where the rain continues later into Thursday. The rain holds on the longest over western Iowa, so clearing there may not happen until the mid afternoon or even early evening... to the west in Nebraska you’ll see clearing earlier in the day.

Thursday forecast (wowt)

We’ll clear out late Thursday with a cool and dry forecast for the evening. Highs will be in the 50s through Friday. Saturday will be our warmest day of the week with low to mid-60s expected. Enjoy! Halloween looks cooler and cloudier as highs fall to the 50s and by Sunday night we’ll see the chance for a few showers.

Halloween forecast (wowt)

Rain becomes more likely Monday with highs in the 40s as chilly air builds in from the north... the chill intensifies through the work week with highs struggling to break out of the 40s!

Next 5 days (wowt)

The chilly air will drop overnight lows into the 30s and potentially 20s by the middle to end of next work week. This will likely result in our first hard freeze of the season. We’ll have to keep an eye on any upcoming moisture chances too. As the chill settles in we may see a few snowflakes in the forecast... stay tuned.

Chilly next week (wowt)

