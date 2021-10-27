Elkhorn River access sites closing for the season in Novemeber

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District confirmed on Wednesday morning the closing of Elkhorn River access sites.

The access sites will close on November 1 in the morning and will reopen on April 1, 2022.

According to the release, the access site is Elkhorn Crossing Recreation Area, Graske Crossing, and West Maple Road.

