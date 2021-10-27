Advertisement

Council Bluffs reveal new 100-yard firearms training range

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Law enforcement officers across the region have a new firearms training facility at their disposal.

The 100-yard range is part of the Southwest Iowa Training Center in Council Bluffs. It was supposed to have been part of the original construction in 2005 but was cut due to funding concerns.

Now, it’s available to 58 different agencies in both Iowa and Nebraska. The new range cost the city and Pottawattamie County $3 million.

Outside agencies using the facility will help cover maintenance and operation costs.

