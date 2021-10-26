Advertisement

Two shot, one killed in Kansas shooting

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a shooting Monday night that left one injured...
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a shooting Monday night that left one injured and one dead in the Quindaro Bluffs neighborhood.(KEYC Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating after finding two people shot - one fatally - in the city’s Quindaro Bluffs neighborhood.

Police say in a news release that the shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Arriving officers found two people with gunshot wounds, including one who died at the scene. The other person was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say a person of interest in the shooting was taken into custody. Police have not released the names of any of those involved.

