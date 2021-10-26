Two juveniles arrested in south Omaha gas station shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Officers have made two arrests in the south Omaha shooting incident that happened at a gas station Monday afternoon.

Omaha Police Felony Assault Investigators said they have arrested two male juveniles in connection to the shooting that happened around 12:35 p.m. at a south Omaha Mega Saver located at 4420 S. 24th Street.

OPD’s release states both suspects are 16 years old. Officials have revealed they both face two counts of second-degree assault, discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, discharge of a firearm near a building, use of a weapon, and minor in possession of a gun.

