Two juveniles arrested in south Omaha gas station shooting

Omaha Police have arrested two male juveniles in connection to the south Omaha Mega Saver...
Omaha Police have arrested two male juveniles in connection to the south Omaha Mega Saver shooting that happened Monday afternoon.(MGN)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Officers have made two arrests in the south Omaha shooting incident that happened at a gas station Monday afternoon.

Omaha Police Felony Assault Investigators said they have arrested two male juveniles in connection to the shooting that happened around 12:35 p.m. at a south Omaha Mega Saver located at 4420 S. 24th Street.

OPD’s release states both suspects are 16 years old. Officials have revealed they both face two counts of second-degree assault, discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, discharge of a firearm near a building, use of a weapon, and minor in possession of a gun.

