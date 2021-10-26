Tuesday Oct. 26 COVID-19 update: Douglas County Commissioners hear weekly report

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Sarpy/Cass to provide boosters

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department said Tuesday that it is adding Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots to its clinics.

“Pfizer boosters have already been and continue to be available,” the health department said in an announcement on social media.

The health department has three clinics planned for the coming weeks, with first and second vaccinations and booster doses available. Appointments are encouraged, but not required.

Saturday, Oct. 30: The clinic will run from 9-11 a.m. at the Cass County Fairgrounds Exposition Building , 8420 144th St. in Weeping Water.

Monday, Nov. 1: The clinic will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Plattsmouth Senior Center , 308 S. 18th St.

Friday, Nov. 5: The clinic will run from 10 a.m.-noon at Bellevue Senior Center, 109 W. 22nd Ave.

DCHD updates Board of Commissioners

At the Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, a health department spokeswoman reported that COVID-19 cases had increased 5% last week as compared to the week prior, but that overall, the downward trend continues as it has since the beginning of September.

“We’ve seen a little see-sawing of our cases by week; but, like I said, overall our trajectory is going down,” she said.

CASES: The seven-day average per 100,000 people is 171 cases with an average of about 140 cases per day as compared to 150.4 cases per 100,000 people last week. The weekly positivity rate is 7.2%, down from 7.8% the week prior. About a month ago, it was 6.9%; two months ago it was 9.2%.

Of those positive cases, 28% were in the 0-19 age group. There was also a week-to-week increase in the age 40-49 category, so DCHD will be keeping an eye on that age range as well.

This chart, from the Douglas County Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard, shows the case breakdown by ages from recent weeks. (Douglas County Health Department / WOWT)

DEATHS: The spokeswoman noted during questions from the commissioners that death certificates are reported as they are verified, which isn’t usually on the date of death, but are recorded on the DCHD COVID-19 dashboard by date of death in order to reflect an accurate death count in the data.

VACCINATIONS: The spokeswoman also noted that to date, 69.8% of county residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated, and the health department is eagerly awaiting for that number to cross the 70% mark.

While Black and Hispanic populations continue to have lower rates of vaccination, the spokeswoman noted that both of those populations have a significant percentage of children younger than age 12 and are therefore not eligible for vaccination.

Among the eligible populations, ages 12 and older, 47.4% of Blacks and 69.6% of Hispanics are vaccinated, compared to 63.8% of the eligible white population that is considered fully vaccinated.

DCHD continues to offer pop-up clinics, and noted that 68.6% of all vaccines administered in the county last week were boosters.

By Wednesday, the health department is planning to offer clients whichever brand of booster they request, the spokeswoman said, noting the CDC has said it is OK to mix them.

VACCINE BREAKTHROUGH: The vaccination breakthrough is 1.5%. Two weeks ago, it was 1.2%. The spokeswoman noted that as the number of vaccinations administered continues to increase, that number will likely also increase incrementally.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday reported it had confirmed 215 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the local total of confirmed cases to 86,764 and the rolling seven-day average down from 136 to 133 cases.

The local death toll stands at 825.

Local hospital capacity stats are updated daily according to staffing levels. As of Monday afternoon, hospitals were 86% full with 191 beds available; while ICUs were 909% full with 29 beds available.

Among those hospitalized are 191 COVID-19 patients, up from 176 on Monday, which includes two pediatric patients. As of Monday afternoon, six more patients were admitted to ICUs, for a total of 68 COVID-19 patients in county ICUs; 32 of those patients are still on ventilators.

Additionally, two adult patients are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Bryan Health update

Bryan Health in Lincoln reported Monday that it was still caring for 61 COVID-19 patients up from 54 on Friday, with eight patients on ventilators.

Five more patients are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

The health system also reported it was caring for six pediatric patients — half as many as Friday — but none are positive for COVID-19.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC , 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

TUESDAY

Noon-4 p.m. at the health department office, located at 1111 S. 41st St.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Clair Memorial United Methodist Church , located at 5544 Ames Ave. – This clinic will only have Pfizer vaccinations available.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. at UNO’s Criss Library , located at 6401 University Drive, with parking available in Lot E – This clinic will only have Pfizer vaccinations available.

DCHD is having a drive-through clinic from 1-6 p.m. at CHI Health Center Arena, in Lot D off Abbott Drive

THURSDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the health department office, located at 1111 S. 41st St.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the health department office, located at 1111 S. 41st St.

SATURDAY

DCHD is having a drive-through clinic from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at CHI Health Center Arena , in Lot D off Abbott Drive

2-4 p.m. at Trunk or Treat Village, located at 24th & Lake streets – This clinic will only have Pfizer vaccinations available.

Douglas County booster plan

All Douglas County Health Department pop-up clinics will offer only Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations, but once Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters are authorized, the health department plans to have all three available at its in-house and drive-through clinics.

Booster shots are recommended for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and are:

ages 65 and older

anyone age 18 and older who lives in a long-term care setting

anyone age 18 and older who has underlying medical conditions

anyone age 18 and older who lives or works in a high-risk setting

The CDC is recommending booster doses be administered six months after receiving your second dose, and has authorized brand crossover for booster shots. Anyone with questions is advised to contact their healthcare provider for further guidance.

Boosters are also recommended for those who received the J&J vaccine at least two months ago, according to the health department.

Those with questions about boosters, particularly those with questions about underlying medical conditions or being in a high-risk setting, are advised to contact their healthcare providers or call the DCHD Information Line at 402-444-3400.

Underlying medical conditions that qualify for boosters include: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic lung diseases like COPD, moderate to severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, damaged or scarred lung tissue, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, etc.; certain neurological conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s, etc.; diabetes; Down syndrome; certain heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension; HIV/AIDS or others in immunocompromised states; liver disease like cirrhosis, liver scarring, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, etc.; those who are overweight or obese; pregnant and recently pregnant people who are 42 or more days past the end of their pregnancy; certain hemoglobin disorders like sickle cell disease, thalassemia, etc.; current or former smokers; recipients of organ, blood stem cell, or bone marrow transplants; cerebrovascular disease like stroke, etc.; and substance use disorders including alcohol, opioid, cocaine use disorders, etc.

Those “high-risk” occupations qualifying for boosters include: first-responders such as healthcare workers, firefighters, police, and congregate care staff; education staff such as teachers, support staff, daycare workers; food and agricultural workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers; U.S. Postal workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; and residents of homeless shelters or correctional facilities.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location, at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., is open for walk-ins from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

