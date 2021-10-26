Advertisement

Suspects assault, threaten to shoot Omaha clerk during robbery

Omaha Police are investigating a Monday morning robbery at a gas station near 108th and Q after...
Omaha Police are investigating a Monday morning robbery at a gas station near 108th and Q after one of the two suspects threatened to shoot the clerk.(WLBT)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Officers responded to ar robbery Monday morning at a gas station near 108th and Q streets.

Reports indicate the incident occurred around 8:50 a.m. Monday at Mega Saver located at 10708 Q Street. Officers say they met with a store employee who stated a male customer attempted to shoplift items from the store.

When the clerk confronted the man about the items, the man threatened to shoot the employee but did not show a weapon. The employee was then tackled and assaulted by another male suspect.

Omaha Police are still investigating the incident, if you have any information contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867.

