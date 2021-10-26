Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Increasing clouds with gusty wind, another soggy day Wednesday as well

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures will struggle to warm from the lower 40s today thanks a layer of low clouds that will be tough to shake. Southeast wind gusts up to 40 mph won’t help with that chilly feel either. We’ll likely top out in the upper 50s.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

All this wind is out ahead of our next storm system that brings us another soaker of a day Wednesday. A few stronger storms could arrive as early as 2am tonight moving in from the southwest. A little hail and a few wind gusts would be the main threat from those.

Severe Tonight (WOWT)

Once the rain moves in, we’ll have on and off rain with a few storms mixed in for the majority of Wednesday. Widespread 1-3″ rain totals are possible yet again with the rounds of rain moving through. The rain likely doesn’t wrap up until some time Thursday morning either.

Wednesday Rain (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.