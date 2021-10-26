Advertisement

Pottawattamie County Health prepares for children vaccines, FDA advisers cosign Pfizer

By John Chapman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The medical experts are looking over the evidence to determine if young children in this county will soon be vaccinated against COVID.

While the experts talk it all over, local municipalities are planning where to distribute the vaccine.

Right now, some of our youngest is not eligible to be vaccinated against COVID. Many parents are waiting to get shots to their children in the 5-11 age group.

An FDA advisory committee voted to recommend the Pfizer vaccine for that younger age group. It now goes in front of the full FDA board before going to the CDC.

Matt Wyant is the Planning and Development Director for Pottawattamie County, he says they already have their marching orders if the vaccines are approved for younger children.

“Last week, the Iowa Department of Public Health did reach out to all of us health departments and let us know that they were going to be sending us pre-shipments of the pediatric vaccine and here in Pottawattamie County, we’re going to be receiving around 3,000 doses of that,” said Wyant.

Pottawattamie County officials say they won’t set up mass vaccination clinics for children.

“When children come in it has to be a little bit different of a setting. If one of them starts to be a little scared of needles it’s kind of a domino effect, they’re all going to be scared of needles. So we want it to not be a traumatizing experience for the kids, they’re used to going to their regular provider visits and having those shots done there.”

While younger children won’t get their shots in the same environment as adults, medical experts say the results should be the same.

Health department officials in Douglas County also say much of the vaccine for younger children will be administered at pediatric offices.

RELATED: Moderna says its low-dose COVID shot works for kids 6 to 11

