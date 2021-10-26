Advertisement

Police: Man charged with DUI says 4-year-old son was the one driving

Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and...
Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and 15, in his pickup truck with him. They say the man claimed the 4-year-old was sitting on his lap and was the one driving.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming man allegedly tried getting out of a drunken driving charge by claiming his 4-year-old son was the one behind the wheel.

Campbell County sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over Saturday. They say his two sons, ages 4 and 15, were in his pickup truck with him.

Officials say the man claimed his 4-year-old son was sitting on his lap and was the one driving.

The Gillette News Record reports that officials say the man refused field sobriety and breath tests.

Deputies arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence and other violations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are investigating a fight disturbance that turned into a shooting in south Omaha...
Fight at south Omaha gas station turns into shooting
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., in this file...
Ricketts: Nebraska to seek injunction against OSHA vaccine requirements
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Dalton Berens hasd been missing from the Plattsmouth area since February 2020. Authorities have...
Remains found in Plattsmouth identified as man missing since February 2020
The ISP reported a crash north of Atlantic, Iowa, early Monday morning that killed one...
Overnight crash in Iowa injures two, kills one

Latest News

Laundrie’s skeletal remains were found in a Florida nature preserve last week. He had been the...
Florida police admit mistakes made in Brian Laundrie investigation
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Biden pushes for deal on sweeping economic, climate package
A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Neighbors fed boys living alone with dead sibling in Texas apartment
In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at...
DeSantis offers $5,000 bonus for police officers to relocate to Florida