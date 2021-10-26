Advertisement

Papillion-La Vista schools to transition to mask recommendations

Mask mandate vs. mask requirement
Mask mandate vs. mask requirement
By Kevin Westhues
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Papillion-La Vista Community Schools is set to begin a transition away from its district-wide mask mandate.

At its meeting Monday, the school board voted to end the mask mandate at the high school level beginning Wednesday. At that time, wearing a mask will only be recommended for high school students. The district will continue to monitor the COVID-19 data as the school year proceeds.

The tentative timeline approved Monday night calls for the school board to consider transitioning middle school students from a mask mandate to a mask recommendation at the Nov. 8 board meeting. If the change is approved, it would go into effect two days later. The same procedure would be considered at the Dec. 13 meeting for elementary school students effective Jan. 5, after the winter break.

Board members were presented data that showed that the peak of cases among students during the 2021-2022 school year so far was 82 in the third week of school. The mask mandate was implemented at that peak. Since then, the number of cases has fallen significantly. The highest number during the 2020-2021 school year was 45 in November 2020.

The district will also continue to hold voluntary vaccination clinics for staff, students, and families. As of Monday, the school board was told more than 90% of its staff was vaccinated.

Before the vote, board members discussed an agreement with everyone that the community wants to return to a sense of normalcy.

