Omaha tentants in dangerous rental house follows complaint to city after eviction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Not all evictions are related to the pandemic. Long-time tenants in an Omaha rental house believe there’s another reason why they’ve been kicked out.

Damage from the July 9th storm hasn’t caused a landlord to hit the roof.

“What’s startling is nothing has been done,” said Jeffrey Cummins.

Jeffrey Cummins says he and his partner have rented this house for six years.

“Even during the pandemic, we paid rent,” said Cummins.

But it’s not a thank you note the landlord sent them.

“Yeah, he kicks us out right after he gets the violations and almost like a retaliation and avoidance to fix anything,” said Cummins.

The tenants reported the rental house to the city and a housing inspector sent a violation notice to the landlord of Iontach Investments citing 18 code violations.

Those include undermined stairs, water heater hazards, and lack of downspouts, but the roof tops them all. That July storm revealed a dangerous secret.

If you look close, you’ll see several layers of shingles, including wood with asphalt shingles on top. 6 News asked long-time Omaha Roofer Luke Cochran to peel back the problem with a multi-layer roof.

“The reason you can put only one layer on a roof now is because two layers will promote moisture retention which causes problems inside the house. The health hazard from mold,” said Luke Cochran, Storm Solution Specialists.

Moisture is evident in the ceiling but neighbors say the overall condition of the rental house affects them too.

“The value of our property it’s going to put it down if we don’t get it fixed or figured out. And I’m worried about people trying to squat there when nobody is there,” said Lynn Calloway.

The long-time tenants are packing up after getting the eviction notice without a reason.

“If it’s not retaliation then what did we do wrong?” said Cummins.

Making this right with the city is what Iontach Investments must do before any new tenant can move in.

Those moving out say they’ll miss good neighbors. But there’s no regret getting out from under hazardous living conditions.

The landlord has until December 9th to correct the code violations on the rental house.

6 News called and sent text messages to the phone number for Patrick Caulfield of Iontach Investigments but so far, no reply. The company only has a post office box address.

