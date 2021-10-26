Omaha FBI warns of rise in cybercrimes in Nebraska and Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha FBI says cybercrimes in Nebraska and Iowa are rapidly increasing, causing businesses to lose money and valuable information.

“I think we all know that we connect our lives more and more to the digital world, and we also know, that criminals and adversaries are exploiting that to steal our information and victimize us online,” says SAC Eugene Kowel.

In 2020, Nebraska businesses reported $11.8 million in losses due to cybercrimes, that number is almost double in Iowa, at $21.3 million.

So far this year, those numbers are even higher, they say. They’re hoping to show community members that anyone can be a victim.

“If your business has a device connected to the internet, if you have personal information for your customers, proprietary information or revenue streams of any sort, you are a likely target for cyber-criminal actors who seek to exploit the information you have either through theft and reselling it later, or compromising your systems and locking it so they can request payment from you,” says SIA Wade Greening.

Agents say hackers are constantly finding new ways to victimize people and that they see trends in businesses being targeted. Last year, they say small hospitals were being hit, and this year, more agricultural businesses are being hit.

“They’re trying to balance where they can get the most money with where they can execute the easiest attacks,” Greening says. “You may not know you have been compromised until after there is a request for a ransom to be paid, or after your data has already been stolen.”

Local companies have fallen victim, too.

Nebraska Medicine was targeted earlier this year, forcing the system to reschedule appointments and surgeries that weren’t urgent. This month, Sandhills Global was also impacted by a ransomware attack, forcing their websites to temporarily shut down.

This summer, JBS Global, the meatpacking plant with several Nebraska locations, had to stop operations after a ransomware attack and paid $11 million.

“We see more and more companies hit by ransomware in Nebraska and Iowa every week, the reports are amazing,” says SSA Kenneth Schmutz. “You may have seen reporting out there that they’re hitting grain co-ops right now, and we don’t think they’re targeted specifically to that industry, in fact, they go after whoever is going to pay ransom, so maybe big or small companies.”

The agents say there are several steps companies big and small can take to protect their funds and valuable information.

“The first is to implement multi-factor authentication, so on top of your username and password, a second means of logging in, whether that’s a text you get with a code, it might be an RSA token you hold, something that’s going to verify who you are,” Schmutz says.

They also say businesses should have a cyber security plan for if and when that happens.

“Many times companies thoughts are, ‘this never happened to me’ but we need to change that thinking to ‘when this happens to us, what are we going to do?’ and do table-top exercises, what’s going to be our response if our data’s encrypted, what are we going to do, are we going to pay a ransom? do we have data backups?” Schmutz says.

Every company should also install virus protection systems from reputable companies and keep their software updated. These things, as well as education, are critical, Schmutz says.

“Have your own phishing campaigns within your company, educate your employees on what a phishing email looks like, what they should look for and they should just delete them instead of clicking and opening a link or a file that’s attached to it.”

SIA Greening says the most common access point for cybercriminals is through emails to employees.

“We see them using emails that look highly realistic, to the point that often indistinguishable from a real email, those emails are embedded with malicious attachments, attachments that when you open them, you may not now you’ve been compromised, but the compromise of your system or network has already occurred.”

To learn more about ransomware and how to prevent attacks, the FBI suggests visiting stopransomware.gov.

If you have been a victim of a cybercrime, the FBI encourages you to file a report here, or by calling the Omaha FBI field office at 402-493-8688.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.