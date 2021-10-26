Advertisement

Omaha couple frantic to free Afghan family members

By Tara Campbell
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Afghan Americans doling out thousands of dollars desperate to get their families out of the war-torn country.

“Every time my phone rings and it’s from Afghanistan by the time I pick it up, I’m shaking because who knows what kind of news I’m going to get,” said Feroz Mohmand.

Feroz Mohmand and his wife Ghargasta Katawazai are still trying to get their families out of Afghanistan. This was her plea two months ago after the Taliban takeover.

“If anyone’s watching me in Afghanistan, men, women, or children I just want to tell them my heart is with you, my prayers are with you, be strong, we are trying our best as much as we can,” said Katawazai.

Both high profile Afghan Americans. Feroz, a press aid to former President Hamid Karzai, Ghargasta, one of the first female members of parliament.

Making their families a Taliban target.

“My family is moving almost every two to three weeks. They are not in their own house, they don’t have their own pillows to sleep on, sometimes they don’t have food,” said Mohmand.

Trying numerous times to get their parents, brothers’, and sisters’ families out of the country, 20 people total.

“When we had boots on the ground at the airport, we tried a lot to get our family evacuated but unfortunately all efforts failed,” said Mohmand.

Turning to humanitarian parole, a process that allows people into the U.S. temporarily under emergency.

“We signed a lot of papers,” said Mohmand.

And they doled out a lot of money. Nearly $12,000 paid to the U.S. government.

“Each applicant charge is $575 to pay for the USCIS processing fee which is not sure if the case will approve or not but you submit that fee for 20 individuals,” said Mohmand.

Their money and hope, now in the hands of U.S. immigration. Unsure of when they’ll get answers.

“Now it’s in the bucket of bureaucracy process and nobody knows when. No, It’s a gamble game,” said Mohmand.

A game they’re willing to pay.

”We do not have any other option. This is like the last thing that every morning we wake up and check our email to see if there is any good news,” said Mohmand.

The couple received an email from USCIS earlier this month confirming the applications had been received. But no timeline was given in terms of when they can expect an answer.

