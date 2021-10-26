Omaha business owners help reduce inner-city decay, new stores in Old Market

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Across the nation, it’s a problem facing larger cities. Businesses moving out of downtown areas, leaving behind empty stores.

“Clothing, handbags, shoes.”

Sarah Dacorta took a chance five months ago when she opened her vintage clothing shop, Sunrise, near 11th and Howard. She came to the Old Market because there was an available space.

“People are just wanting to shop local and so it’s sustainable so it just makes a lot of sense.”

Sarah’s from upstate New York where she’s seen inner-city decay.

“We need to really work on keeping our downtown vibrant.”

There are more open properties here. Right next to Sunrise, an open space and just down the street, Michael’s restaurant sits vacant.

Becky Uchtman has only been in Old Market a week. She’s putting the final touches on her high-end flower shop, Matilde.

She knows about deteriorating areas moving here from Los Angeles. She quickly made friends to help her find this space.

“For the people that are pulling it together and trying to reinvent themselves and reopen small business, there’s a new support for the kind of business model and we’re all kind of scratching each other’s back. It’s a new start.”

The city is careful to try and make sure businesses are ready to find success here.

On Tuesday, the Omaha City Council delayed a decision on a liquor license for the Mouth of The South restaurant in the Old Market until the owner can show the old property on North 30th St. has been sold. The restaurant is opening a second store near 11th and Farnam.

“The expectation is that people take care of their properties, yes sit, especially in a sensitive place like a business district.”

David Kerr and Nate Flick understand that quickly replacing businesses that leave helps stem the tide of urban decay. They’re opening a small grocery store on the corner of 11th and Howard.

“Yeah, I think it’s important for most neighborhoods in general but especially for the Old Market because it is Omaha’s prime possession and its jewel. The longer these businesses are empty down here, the harder it seems for them to bounce back a lot of the time so when we saw this space come available we jumped on it so quickly.”

Revitalization in other areas, Benson, Blackstone, Dundee, Florence, and South Omaha, can reduce inner-city decay and retain the flavor of each neighborhood.

Becky Uchtman says there’s another reason.

“Why would you want to be in a strip mall when you can be here?”

Godega Market is scheduled to open around Christmas. Matilde opens in early November.

