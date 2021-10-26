Advertisement

Nebraska‘s mountain lion season looming; hunting tags up for grabs

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be accepting mountain lion hunting tag lottery...
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be accepting mountain lion hunting tag lottery applications beginning on Nov. 1 for the upcoming 2022 hunting season.(KSNB)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced Tuesday that they will begin accepting lottery ticket applications for mountain lion permits for the 2022 hunting season.

The applications will be accepted from Nov. 1 - Dec. 8, 2021, for 2022′s hunting season. Permits are available only to Nebraska residents who may have one permit per calendar year.

Game and Parks states that the 2022 Season 1 in the Pine Ridge Unit will be Jan. 2 - Feb. 28, 2022. Their release says that before Feb. 28, the season will close immediately if “either the annual harvest limit of four mountain lions or sub-limit of two female mountain lions is reached.”

Game and Park authorities say that there will be 320 permits issued and hunting with dogs will not be allowed for Season 1.

Officials say an Auxiliary Season will be held March 12 - 31 if the harvest limit is not reached in Season 1. This season will also close immediately if either the harvest limit or sub-limit is reached. Game and Parks states that unsuccessful Season 1 hunters may apply to convert the permit to an Auxiliary Season permit.

Authorities noted that there will be one permit issued for each mountain lion remaining in the harvest limit and that hunting with dogs will be allowed for the Auxiliary Season.

Nebraska’s Game and Parks Commission provides more information on mountain lion hunting regulations online.

