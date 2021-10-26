Kansas man kills self after kidnapping standoff

GLEN ELDER, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a suspect in a kidnapping died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a long standoff.

The KBI says a 78-year-old man contacted Mitchell County authorities on Saturday to report he had been kidnapped at gunpoint and held for 26 hours by an acquaintance, 59-year-old John Roudybush, of rural Glen Elder.

When officers tried to serve a search warrant at Roudybush’s home on Sunday evening, he refused to come out.

The KBI says after hours of negotiations, officers heard a gunshot early Monday and found Roudybush dead inside the house. No shots were fired at officers.

An investigation is continuing.

