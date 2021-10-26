Advertisement

Kansas man kills self after kidnapping standoff

A kidnapping standoff on Sunday in Glen Elder, Kansas, ended with a self-inflicted gunshot...
A kidnapping standoff on Sunday in Glen Elder, Kansas, ended with a self-inflicted gunshot death early Monday morning.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN ELDER, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a suspect in a kidnapping died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a long standoff.

The KBI says a 78-year-old man contacted Mitchell County authorities on Saturday to report he had been kidnapped at gunpoint and held for 26 hours by an acquaintance, 59-year-old John Roudybush, of rural Glen Elder.

When officers tried to serve a search warrant at Roudybush’s home on Sunday evening, he refused to come out.

The KBI says after hours of negotiations, officers heard a gunshot early Monday and found Roudybush dead inside the house. No shots were fired at officers.

An investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ISP reported a crash north of Atlantic, Iowa, early Monday morning that killed one...
Overnight crash in Iowa injures two, kills one
Omaha Police are investigating a fight disturbance that turned into a shooting in south Omaha...
Fight at south Omaha gas station turns into shooting
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., in this file...
Ricketts: Nebraska to seek injunction against OSHA vaccine requirements
Omaha tentants in dangerous rental house follows complaint to city after eviction
Investigators survey the sight where two people who died when their small plane crashed into a...
Siblings killed after crashing plane in Wisconsin

Latest News

Heavy rain Wednesday
Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Rain arrives overnight
Anamosa State Penitentiary
Iowa inmate confesses to 2012 killing of homeless man
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
A Chicago man was sentenced in Iowa to more than six years federal prison after pleading guilty...
Iowa prosecutors sentence man for over $400K in concert schemes