Kansas man arrested in Nebraska after multiple trooper pursuits

Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - After multiple pursuits of the same motorcycle in Lincoln and Dawson Counties, Nebraska State Patrol Troopers have finally arrested one Kansas man.

The release states Steven Gibson, 43, of Horton, Kan., was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and multiple traffic violations.

Officials report that around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, a trooper witnessed a motorcycle speeding eastbound on Interstate 80 near North Platte.

The NSP release states the rider, Gibson, refused to pull over and fled southbound on Highway 83 in excess of 100 miles per hour and the trooper initiated a pursuit. Reports say Gibson eventually turned around and began traveling northbound into North Platte where the trooper discontinued the pursuit in concern for public safety.

About 45 minutes later, officials say the North Platte Police Department received a report that the same motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Highway 30. NSP’s release states the troopers were able to locate the motorcycle near Brandy and attempted another traffic stop; Gibson refused again and fled eastbound.

Reports state Gibson cut in front of a moving train and came to a stop in a pasture near Gothenburg where a citizen parked a farm implement in an area to block Gibson’s entrance back onto the highway. Authorities say Gibson was then taken into custody without further incident.

