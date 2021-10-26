Iowa man sentenced to almost 18 years for child porn charges

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A U.S. district judge sentenced a 33-year-old from Sidney, Iowa on Monday.

Kenneth Crum Jr. was sentenced to 210 months, about 17 and a half years in prison for receipt and possession of child pornography. Crum will also serve another 10 years of supervised release after his sentence.

In an investigation by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation - Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, there was a search warrant for Crum’s cell phone.

According to the release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa, “a forensic examination of the cell phone found pictures and videos of child pornography, most involving children under 12 years old.”

In an investigation for harassing his ex-wife in November 2020, authorities say, the investigation showed Crum took pictures of children and posted the pictures on many websites online.

It’s reported Crum pleaded guilty to the charges in June.

