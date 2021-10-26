Advertisement

Iowa inmate confesses to 2012 killing of homeless man

Anamosa State Penitentiary
Anamosa State Penitentiary(KCRG File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa - Police in Des Moines say an Iowa prison inmate will be charged with murder for the 2012 killing of a homeless man.

Station KCCI reports that 35-year-old William Rulli will face a first-degree murder charge after confessing to a corrections officer that he killed 56-year-old Stanley Golinsky nine years ago.

Golinsky’s beaten and burned body was found in October 2012 by a passerby under a railroad bridge in downtown Des Moines, between a bike path and the Des Moines River.

Rulli is currently in Anamosa State Penitentiary serving a prison sentence for first-degree burglary. Officials say he’ll be taken to Polk County to face the murder charge.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ISP reported a crash north of Atlantic, Iowa, early Monday morning that killed one...
Overnight crash in Iowa injures two, kills one
Omaha Police are investigating a fight disturbance that turned into a shooting in south Omaha...
Fight at south Omaha gas station turns into shooting
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., in this file...
Ricketts: Nebraska to seek injunction against OSHA vaccine requirements
Omaha tentants in dangerous rental house follows complaint to city after eviction
Investigators survey the sight where two people who died when their small plane crashed into a...
Siblings killed after crashing plane in Wisconsin

Latest News

A kidnapping standoff on Sunday in Glen Elder, Kansas, ended with a self-inflicted gunshot...
Kansas man kills self after kidnapping standoff
Heavy rain Wednesday
Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Rain arrives overnight
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
A Chicago man was sentenced in Iowa to more than six years federal prison after pleading guilty...
Iowa prosecutors sentence man for over $400K in concert schemes