Iowa inmate confesses to 2012 killing of homeless man

DES MOINES, Iowa - Police in Des Moines say an Iowa prison inmate will be charged with murder for the 2012 killing of a homeless man.

Station KCCI reports that 35-year-old William Rulli will face a first-degree murder charge after confessing to a corrections officer that he killed 56-year-old Stanley Golinsky nine years ago.

Golinsky’s beaten and burned body was found in October 2012 by a passerby under a railroad bridge in downtown Des Moines, between a bike path and the Des Moines River.

Rulli is currently in Anamosa State Penitentiary serving a prison sentence for first-degree burglary. Officials say he’ll be taken to Polk County to face the murder charge.

