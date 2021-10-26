Huskers used bye week to get healthy

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska football team used its week off to recover after eight straight weeks of football. Naturally, a lot of guys were a bit dinged up heading into the break, but now say they feel fresh and ready to go.

That included Adrian Martinez who Scott Frost revealed wasn’t 100% in the Minnesota game.

“I definitely wasn’t 100 percent, but you rarely are in football, so there’s no excuse not to play at the level that I’m accustomed to playing and want to play at,” Martinez said. “I felt like I was not as dynamic as a runner going into that game. I still feel like I was able to do the things that I wanted to do. If I felt like I couldn’t, then I wouldn’t have played, so there’s no excuse there. Additionally, the bye week was very helpful for everyone physically and mentally. Maybe take a little bit of a break and get ready for these last four weeks.”

Nebraska returns from the by week with a game against Purdue on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

