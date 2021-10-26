Advertisement

Huskers used bye week to get healthy

By Rex Smith
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska football team used its week off to recover after eight straight weeks of football. Naturally, a lot of guys were a bit dinged up heading into the break, but now say they feel fresh and ready to go.

That included Adrian Martinez who Scott Frost revealed wasn’t 100% in the Minnesota game.

“I definitely wasn’t 100 percent, but you rarely are in football, so there’s no excuse not to play at the level that I’m accustomed to playing and want to play at,” Martinez said. “I felt like I was not as dynamic as a runner going into that game. I still feel like I was able to do the things that I wanted to do. If I felt like I couldn’t, then I wouldn’t have played, so there’s no excuse there. Additionally, the bye week was very helpful for everyone physically and mentally. Maybe take a little bit of a break and get ready for these last four weeks.”

Nebraska returns from the by week with a game against Purdue on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skye Parde, 38, of Nebraska City was sentenced on Oct. 20 for acquiring a controlled substance...
Former Nebraska City nurse sentenced for acquiring controlled substances by fraud
A former Omaha woman was convicted of wire fraud in a federal court on Oct. 15.
Former Omaha woman scammed employer, convicted of wire fraud
Jesse's Place in east Omaha caught fire early Sunday morning but was unoccupied at the time.
North Omaha business catches fire overnight, no injuries
Community rallies behind Tabor, Iowa family
Tabor, Iowa community helps harvest crops after family loses farmer in tragic accident
Robert Thielen, 25, was sentenced in a federal court on Oct. 20 for being a felon in possession...
Omaha man sentenced for felon in possession of 16 firearms

Latest News

The Nebraska Athletic Department announced Monday they will be extending and expanding the Red...
Huskers to continue ‘Red Carpet Experience’ ticket exchange for the youth
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) slips past Kansas State cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe (25)...
Iowa State is back in the AP Top 25 thanks in part to Breece Hall, who first played football growing up in Omaha
WOWT's Friday Night Fever.
High school football Week 9: Omaha Burke and Millard South clash to end the regular season
Gavin Forster is awarded Athlete of the Week on the tennis courts at Mount Michael Benedictine...
Athlete of the Week: Mount Michael’s Gavin Forster